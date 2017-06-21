This 21-Year-Old’s Photos Expose The Alarming Effects Of Using Certain Tattoo Removal Creams

By Chris Wharfe
June 21, 2017
Image: Instagram/rreaw
Anyone who’s been through the hell of having a tattoo removed knows what a painful process it is, no matter what the treatment. But there are some methods out there that are more painful than others – as one college student found out to her cost when using a tattoo removal cream. Her horrific story may one day be a thing of the past, however, thanks to the work of a Ph.D. student in Canada.

Image: Allef Vinicius
Tattoos come in all shapes and sizes. And most of the time, they look awesome – so it’s no wonder that the tattoo industry is so huge. In the U.S. alone, $1.6 billion is spent every year on ink, in fact, while 36 percent of adults aged 18 to 25 have at least some body art.

Image: Prabuddha Sharma
It’s important to remember that tattoos are permanent, though; after all, that’s the whole point. As such, it’s a pretty big decision to make. However, it’s one that people often take all too lightly. Indeed, not everyone is happy with the finished result. Whether it’s a poor choice of subject matter or just a hash job by the artist, there are plenty of reasons why someone might feel regret about their tattoo.

