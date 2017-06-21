Anyone who’s been through the hell of having a tattoo removed knows what a painful process it is, no matter what the treatment. But there are some methods out there that are more painful than others – as one college student found out to her cost when using a tattoo removal cream. Her horrific story may one day be a thing of the past, however, thanks to the work of a Ph.D. student in Canada.
Tattoos come in all shapes and sizes. And most of the time, they look awesome – so it’s no wonder that the tattoo industry is so huge. In the U.S. alone, $1.6 billion is spent every year on ink, in fact, while 36 percent of adults aged 18 to 25 have at least some body art.
It’s important to remember that tattoos are permanent, though; after all, that’s the whole point. As such, it’s a pretty big decision to make. However, it’s one that people often take all too lightly. Indeed, not everyone is happy with the finished result. Whether it’s a poor choice of subject matter or just a hash job by the artist, there are plenty of reasons why someone might feel regret about their tattoo.
-
This 21-Year-Old’s Photos Expose The Alarming Effects Of Using Certain Tattoo Removal Creams
-
This Woman Never Wanted To Find Her Bio Mother, But Then She Went Online And Fate Had Other Ideas
-
20 Simple Storage Hacks To Help Keep Your Home Neat And Tidy
-
When Scientists Found This Fish Off Australia’s Coast, What They Saw Left Them Dumbfounded
-
These Five Kids Were Having Fun In A Playpark When Suddenly They All Stopped And Froze On The Spot
-
50 Years After Dad Refused To Let Her Marry, She Found A Newspaper Clipping Saved In Mom’s Wallet
-
This Soviet Dissident Was Waiting On A London Street When He Felt A Sharp Jab From An Umbrella
-
13 Years Ago This Boy Was Born With Two Faces. Now Medical Experts Are Astonished By His Appearance
-
When Villagers Found This Elephant Trapped In A Well, There Was Only One Thing They Could Do
-
A Bystander Saw This Officer Lying Prone With His Horse, And The Story Behind The Photo Is Tragic
-
A Death Row Inmate Pleaded For Police To Analyze Untested Fingerprints. Now He’s Got The Results
-
After Over 3 Decades Together, Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Have Announced Some Astonishing News