20 Psychological Life Hacks That Will Make You The Master Of Any Social Situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Social interactions are an essential part of our lives. Indeed, your ability to prosper in social situations can be absolutely crucial to success. However, you won’t find these skills being taught in any schools. We might have the solution for you, though. To put you on the fast track to becoming the master of any social situation, here are 20 psychological life hacks that you can use today.

20. Eye contact is built into human evolution

When having a conversation, the direction that your eyes are pointing in tells the person you are talking to what you are thinking about. Because of this, maintaining eye contact is extremely important. If you are attempting to multitask or if you stare over someone’s shoulder, it will be obvious that they don’t have your full attention – and it might even be seen as a sign of dislike. Of course, if you do keep steady eye contact then make sure to blink, otherwise you might come off as a serial killer!

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Repeat a person’s name, mentally and verbally, to remember it

This one is a common sales technique that applies to everyday social conversation. To remember someone’s name, and to show that you’ve taken it onboard, repeat it as they say it, use it a few more times during the conversation and then say it a few more times in your head afterwards. However, try not to overdo it, as doing so can give the impression that you’re being manipulative.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT