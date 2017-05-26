Researchers Studied The Effects Of High-Intensity Workouts – And Came To A Stunning Conclusion

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re anything like us, it can sometimes be hard to switch off the TV or put down your cell phone and go exercise. However, shocking evidence from a new study might just change your entire approach to exercise. Because regularly doing some tough workouts could, quite literally, change your life forever.

Although many of us are often not in the mood to get off the sofa and do it, we all know that regular exercise is good for us. In fact, the benefits of working up a sweat a few times a week are multiple. Indeed, all the scientific evidence points to exercise being a key component of developing a healthier and, perhaps, happier life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, one of the main benefits of regular exercise is that it reduces the chance of developing all sorts of hideous illnesses. Indeed, the risk of suffering strokes, type 2 diabetes and heart disease can be lowered by as much as half through regular exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT