Sam Frost’s Boyfriend Revealed What It’s Really Like To Live With His Partner’s Mental Illness

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian actor and media personality Sam Frost has had her fair share of ups and downs. Fortunately, the veteran of reality TV shows The Bachelor Australia and The Bachelorette, as well as Home and Away cast member and former radio host, has the support of boyfriend Dave Bashford to help her though. Now the star’s beau has opened up in a candid reveal of what it’s like to live with his girlfriend’s mental illness.

The message was posted on Frost’s own Believe by Sam Frost website, which she began recently in collaboration with her sister, Kristine Ross. “Believe is a mental health initiative for young girls and women focusing on depression, anxiety, toxic relationships and navigating the sometimes challenging world of social media,” states the introduction on the site itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frost felt inspired to begin the initiative in the wake of her struggle against poor mental health, which was conducted very much in the public eye. The actor has also revealed that she experienced her own toxic relationship, and this was another reason why she felt motivated to collaborate with her sister on the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT