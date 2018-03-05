Scientists Believe They Can Cure A Common Condition With A Chemical Used In McDonald’s Fries

ADVERTISEMENT

Wouldn’t it be nice if eating junk food also came with added benefits? Fast food may be a guilty pleasure, but as we know, gorging on the stuff can lead to health problems. However, imagine how amazing it would be if one form of junk food could also help cure a common condition.

That was the tantalizing prospect facing scientists at Yokohama National University in Japan. Experts there discovered an astonishing link to junk food while conducting research on hair loss. The team were looking into potential cures for the condition when they made a surprising discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their investigations into possible cures for baldness, the scientists discovered a way to create “hair follicle germs” (HFGs) on a mass scale. Put simply, HFGs are crucial for the development of hair follicles and, therefore, actual hair. And the scientific breakthrough saw researchers succeed in growing 5,000 HFGs in a matter of days. That’s 100 times the number that current techniques manage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT