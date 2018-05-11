Scientists Say People With Depression Use Language Differently – And This Is How You Can Spot It

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the potentially devastating effects it can have on a person, it is not always easy to spot when someone has depression. However, following a recent study, scientists believe that they’ve found another telltale sign of the mental illness. According to them, people with depression use language differently, and they’ve relayed how you can notice it.

A mental illness can leave an indelible impact on a person, influencing their everyday actions and communication skills. As a result, it can also be detectable in their writing and the ways in which they express their feelings. So this “language of depression” really does have a way of leaving an impression, especially through mediums such as music and poetry.

Kurt Cobain and Sylvia Plath are two of the most notable examples of that, connecting with a receptive audience through their song lyrics and poems respectively. Although they committed suicide following individual battles with depression, their words continue to live on.

