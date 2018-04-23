Scientists Just Realized We Have Another Organ, And It Could Be Vital In The Fight Against Cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists have discovered a new organ in the human body that might be key in the quest to find a cure for cancer. The previously undiscovered biological structure is a network of channels that interconnect to carry fluid around the body. And this intricate web may help spread deadly cancer cells through the body.

According to a report published by New Scientist in March 2018, the organ was discovered completely by accident. It was the result of a routine endoscopy, the practice of inserting a tiny camera into the gastrointestinal tract. It’s a procedure that has evolved over time.

When the procedure was performed in the past, a single endoscope (a super-thin probe topped with a camera) was fed down the throat to explore the body’s internal organs. Today, the same approach incorporates lasers which illuminate one’s insides with sensors. These sensors then examine the patterns reflected back to them.

