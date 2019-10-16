These days everybody loves oatmeal. That’s not just our opinion, either; it’s a certifiable fact. Don’t believe us? Well, according to Zion Market Research, in 2016 the international oatmeal industry was worth approximately $2 billion – and will be valued at $2.5 billion in 2022. Part of the reason for this, the experts argue, is people’s current desire for healthy living. And when we think of oatmeal, we seemingly automatically equate it with good nutrition. But is this delicious breakfast staple really that great for you?
Scientists Reveal The Dramatic Impact That Eating Oatmeal Every Day Has On Your Body
It certainly seems that the question is worth consideration. Particularly as consumers in the U.S. are buying oats in droves. In fact, data released via Information Resources, Inc. stated that Americans spent over $1.3 billion on oatmeal or hot cereal over the course of 2018. That figure also represents a 1.3 percent increase from the previous year. And that’s almost double the amount spent two decades ago.