Scientists Say That Being Forgetful Is A Sign That There Is Something Unusual About Your Brain

Despite all of the advances made in both medical technology and research, the human body remains the site of much scientific exploration. And such work is often crucial, as our internal organs – from the heart to the lungs and the liver – all play an integral part in our everyday functions. However, there’s one particular part of the body about which we still have much to learn.

Yes, that’s the human brain, which governs every decision and movement that we make – making it arguably the most complicated organ we possess. And perhaps one of the most fascinating things about the brain is the processes by which we make and retrieve memories.

The limbic system is a set of structures located in the midbrain that is responsible for several essential tasks in the human body – such as telling us when we’re hungry or when we’re too hot or cold. And it’s this area of the brain that also plays a role in retaining our memories through an arched configuration known as the hippocampus, which is located near the temporal lobes. But the hippocampus’ job is even more complex than you may initially suspect.

