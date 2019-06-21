Scientists Say That Eating A Carb-Heavy Diet Could Lessen Your Chances Of Developing This Disease

ADVERTISEMENT

They say you are what you eat, and that’s true to a certain extent. Diet has a profound effect on how our bodies change throughout life. Now, recent discoveries have revealed that carbohydrates could be a key weapon in the fight against aging. Specifically, they can boost resistance to a common disease that especially detrimental to seniors.

Indeed, alongside advances in medicine, this new dietary discovery could be a game-changer for healthier living. And it’s not just beneficial for the elderly, either. The condition in question affects younger people occasionally, too. So the real question is: would it involve a drastic shift in what you eat? Perhaps surprisingly, the answer is no.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carbohydrates are found in a wide variety of foods, and if you’re into healthy eating you may already be on the right path. At least, that’s the current theory, according to lab experiments and research into how brains age. Here’s what experts think you should be eating – and why it can help you now in your golden years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT