Scientists Say There’s An Everyday Activity That’s Better Than Exercise At Tackling Depression

Depression can affect absolutely anyone, regardless of age or background. And while there’s a much greater awareness these days of mental health issues, the methods of tackling them are still up for debate. Indeed, many experts encourage exercise to fend off depression. But it turns out there’s an easier everyday activity that may be even more effective.

Depression can severely impact your life, particularly when it develops into a long-term condition. People can spend weeks, months or even years of feeling relentlessly unhappy. Typically, those coping with depression will experience a loss of interest in things they used to enjoy. They also experience other symptoms such as anxiety and fatigue.

According to the World Health Organization, over 300 million people worldwide have some form of depression. In America, 16.2 million adults experienced a depressive episode in 2016, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. An “episode” counts as at least two weeks of feeling low. This is also combined with other symptoms including loss of interest, sleep and appetite.

