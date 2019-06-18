Harvard Researchers Say That If You Meet These Criteria, You’ll Likely Lead A Long And Happy Life

ADVERTISEMENT

They say that money doesn’t buy happiness, but how many of us really believe that? Well, according to the Higher Education Research Institute, nearly three quarters of millennials would disagree with that adage. But a generation-spanning study by Harvard researchers, which began way back in 1938 and included a late president, suggests that the root of happiness could be much closer to home.

In fact, the ongoing research, called the Harvard Study of Adult Development, revealed how happy people live longer and resist the rigors of age more successfully. It wasn’t an easy concept to monitor, though, considering the obstacles the project researchers faced. Psychologists began by studying teenagers, but for accurate results they needed long-term observations, so they followed the subjects into their golden years too.

Meanwhile, during the Harvard research’s long history, a lot happened that could have potentially ended the project. People dropped out or passed away, but the research on a dwindling number of volunteers continued. Nevertheless, the Harvard team amassed an impressive amount of data on the subjects.

