This 7-Year-Old And His Mom Were Both Critically Ill. So He Made The Ultimate Sacrifice To Save Her

By Annie Price
March 3, 2017
After years of suffering, Chen Xiaotian and his mother Zhou Lu laid side-by-side on a hospital bed. At this point, it looked likely that both of them would die if something drastic didn’t happen. But, that’s when little Chen decided to make the most selfless sacrifice imaginable for his mom.

Xiaotian lived with his mother Lu in Wuhan, China. Together, they enjoyed a relatively normal life. And, Xiaotian was a carefree kid like any other. But, when he was just five years old, tragedy struck the family.

Doctors diagnosed the little boy with a malignant brain tumor. At the time, they were hopeful Xiaotian would make a full recovery. However, the tumor continued to grow and medical professionals had to break the terrible news that Xiaotian’s condition was terminal.

