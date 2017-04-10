This 17-Year-Old Slept At A Friend’s. But When Mom Called In The Morning, His Voice Sounded Strange

By Annie Price
April 10, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Images: YouTube/PennStateHershey

Cody Dietz had probably slept out countless times. But after his mom didn’t hear from him one morning, she began to panic. And when she spoke to him on the phone sometime later, the sound of his voice confirmed her worst fears.

Image: Facebook/BoznBon Dietz

Cody comes from York, Pennsylvania. And in 2008 he was a regular teenager like any other. He lived at home with his mom, Bonnie, his dad and sister. He was also fond of sleeping over at friends’ houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images: YouTube/PennStateHershey

On one such occasion, in June 2008, Cody had been out drinking with his peers before staying over at a friend’s house. The following day, his mom and dad were at work. But Bonnie became concerned when he didn’t come home and wouldn’t pick up his phone.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT