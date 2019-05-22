These Everyday Symptoms May Actually Mean That Your Body Is Overloaded With Toxins

ADVERTISEMENT

For many of us, achy muscles, restless sleep or a season of depression are common ailments. However, they may also be a sign that your body is trying to tell you something. Indeed, by presenting these and several other symptoms, it could be signalling that your body is overloaded with toxins.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxic Release Inventory, 595 chemicals exist that can adversely affect human health. Substances that made the list have the ability to cause cancer, chronic health problems or otherwise acute conditions in humans. They can also have a major impact on the environment.

For their part, toxins typically enter our bodies and shake up our DNA to the point where they damage cells and stall their typical functions. As one example, formaldehyde counts as a toxin to humans, although it can be found in some cosmetics. And it proves most dangerous to pregnant women, who have seen birth defects after exposure.

