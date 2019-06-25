20 Signs Someone Is Secretly Dealing With Depression

ADVERTISEMENT

More people struggle with depression than you may assume. In fact, according to the 2017 U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 17 million Americans – or more than 7 percent of the adult population – had experienced major depressive spells within the past 12 months. And as a result, this may mean that there’s someone in your life who is battling mental health issues – even if they’re reluctant to tell you about them. But while an individual with depression may not always be willing to open up about their experiences, there are still ways in which you may be able to tell that they are ill – such as these 20 signs, for instance.

20. Poor-quality sleep

According to a study published in the journal Sleep in 2005, people who suffer from insomnia are nearly ten times more likely to go on to experience depression than those who experience proper nights of rest. And as depression may in turn lead to further issues with sleeping, a vicious cycle may ultimately develop without proper treatment.

But insomnia isn’t the only condition to potentially impact upon an individual’s mental health. When Stanford University professor Maurice Ohayon conducted a survey of close to 19,000 Europeans in the 1990s, for instance, he discovered a potential link between depression and breathing-related sleep disorders. So, if a loved one has sleep apnea, see if they can invest in a CPAP machine, as a 2007 clinical study suggests that the device may have a marked effect on symptoms of depression.

