ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2015, Eden Hoelsher was a boisterous six-year-old much like any other. She loved to challenge herself and often got into various scrapes on her adventures. However, when a freak accident left her paralyzed, it seemed her daredevil days were over. But just one year later, Eden had proved everyone wrong.

Eden lived in Palos Verde, California, with her mom Kylee, dad Nicholas and sister Isabella. Little Eden had always been very brave. And because of this fearless attitude she’d always pushed herself to achieve.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the little girl’s gung-ho spirit wasn’t without its problems. Eden’s family recalled how she was constantly picking up little injuries from her adventures. She sported a burst lip on her first birthday and had a bleed on her ear aged two. Both were the result of nasty falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT