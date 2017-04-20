Her Son Kept Coming Home With Headaches. Then He Sent Her Some Photos From The Cafeteria

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many mothers, Beth Paulette aims to provide her sons with a nutritious and healthy diet. And so when her boys began suffering horrific headaches, she had no idea what was causing them. But then a photograph of her kids’ school meals explained all.

Paulette and her family lived in King and Queen County, Virginia, where her two teenage sons both attended King and Queen Central High School. And on the most part, the boys were relatively healthy kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, however, that all changed. Both of Paulette’s sons began suffering from horrific headaches. Soon, in fact, the migraines became an everyday occurrence for the boys. And so naturally, mom grew concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT