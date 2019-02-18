This Special Military Technique Will Help You To Fall Asleep In Minutes

ADVERTISEMENT

The importance of a good night’s sleep can’t be overstated, regardless of who you are. Members of the United States military can certainly relate to that. It may be that they need the required amount of rest more than most. However, back in 1981 a special technique was published in a book, detailing how you could fall asleep within minutes.

On the surface, a lack of sleep can bring about several noticeable issues in a person. Indeed, signs such as weariness, drowsiness and a fractious mood could suggest that someone isn’t getting the required seven-to-nine hours’ rest. Beyond that, though, sleep deprivation can also cause a host of serious health problems.

While we sleep, our bodies are given the chance to recharge themselves, but a lack of rest can really throw that process off-kilter. Areas of the body such as the central nervous system can be severely affected by it, causing issues that would make normal activities a lot harder for us.

