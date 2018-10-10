When A Sperm Donor Lied About His Health Issues, Dozens Of Families Were Deceived By His Fiction

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, the Georgia native may have seemed like an ideal donor for couples desperate to have their own families. According to the application he had provided to the sperm bank, he was smart, talented and working towards a Ph.D. Any such illusions about the man’s suitability were likely shattered, however, when the truth about his background finally came out.

Teacher Angie Collins and her partner Beth Hanson had decided that they wanted to start a family together. In 2006, then, the couple from Canada spent months looking at various ways in which to fulfil their dream, after which the pair plumped for using a sperm donor. But ten years on, Collins would admit to the Toronto Star, “A hitchhiker on the side of the road would have been a far more responsible option for conceiving a child” than the option she had chosen. So, what had gone so badly wrong in the intervening decade?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, at first, Collins explained to the newspaper that they had been dissuaded by both her doctor and a fertility expert from picking a donor with whom she and Hanson were already acquainted. According to the Toronto Star, the latter professional had revealed that “finding a known donor could be difficult and raise custody issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT