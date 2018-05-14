There’s A Strange But Powerful Remedy For Earache – And Incredibly It Involves A Pair Of Old Socks

By Charlotte McIntyre
May 14, 2018
Image: Counselling / LUM3N

Earaches can be very painful, and it can be difficult to know what to do to soothe them. However, a remedy has been discovered that has a surprisingly powerful effect on this condition, and bizarrely, it involves socks.

Image: Kristen Healy

The term “earache” most commonly refers to inflammation of the middle ear and is also called otitis media, middle ear inflammation, or simply an ear infection. There are a number of possible causes and also various symptoms.

Image: Toshiyuki IMAI

According to WebMD, some of the causes of earache also affect areas of the body apart from the ear. Some explanations of earache include a fluid build-up within the eardrum, an injury in the ear canal and ear blockages.

