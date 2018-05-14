There’s A Strange But Powerful Remedy For Earache – And Incredibly It Involves A Pair Of Old Socks

ADVERTISEMENT

Earaches can be very painful, and it can be difficult to know what to do to soothe them. However, a remedy has been discovered that has a surprisingly powerful effect on this condition, and bizarrely, it involves socks.

The term “earache” most commonly refers to inflammation of the middle ear and is also called otitis media, middle ear inflammation, or simply an ear infection. There are a number of possible causes and also various symptoms.

According to WebMD, some of the causes of earache also affect areas of the body apart from the ear. Some explanations of earache include a fluid build-up within the eardrum, an injury in the ear canal and ear blockages.

