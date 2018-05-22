This Stranger Things Star Opened Up About His Condition – And His Words Were Quietly Powerful

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaten Matarazzo stars as Dustin on Netflix’s summertime hit series, Stranger Things. The lovable, lisping 15-year-old shines on screen, but his road to fame wasn’t simple – in fact, he bravely opened up about a disability that nearly kept him from his on-screen career.

Matarazzo’s career in acting had begun unexpectedly after he went to a talent showcase with his older sister and just happened to get an agent. “I didn’t know the first thing about acting but I was like, ‘Yeah!’ And my mom went, ‘Really?’ And I was like, ‘Uh-huh! Let’s just do it, it’s probably cool,’” he told The Daily Beast.

With that, Matarazzo made it into the touring company for two big shows: Les Miserables and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. He also had a small part on the NBC show The Blacklist on his resume. But he lost out on hundreds of other parts, he told BBC 5 Live in the U.K.

