A Superfungus Is Claiming Lives All Over The World – And Scientists Don’t Know How To Contain It

By David Rule
May 24, 2019
In recent years, a fungus called Candida auris has started to spread across the world. It’s nothing special to look at, just another member of the sprawling Candida family of yeasts. Most of these yeasts live harmlessly on the skin or moist surfaces of the human body. But some, if they enter the body, can lead to infections.

The most widespread of these infecting yeasts is Candida albicans. This fungus causes the infection of the mouth known as “thrush.” Its effects are also sometimes referred to simply as a “yeast infection.” And whichever part of the body C. albicans infects, it can cause itching and soreness, sometimes even fevers.

However, whereas C. albicans is generally just a nuisance, treated with pills and creams that one can buy over the counter, C. auris poses a new menace. Unheard of until the recent past, now it’s spreading across the world. And doctors are at a loss about how to deal with it.

