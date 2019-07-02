The Surprising Reasons Why Drinking Coffee Every Day Can Actually Be Good For Your Health

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a morning ritual that kick-starts the day for millions of us. Indeed, the joy of getting up and gulping down a hot cup of coffee cannot be underestimated. It can wake you up, drive you forward and help you to focus. In fact, some statistics suggest that 150 million Americans drink the beverage every day. But how many of us stop to consider the effect that a cup of joe might have on our bodies?

After all, coffee has been getting bad press for decades now. Since the 1970s, it’s been painted as an addictive stimulant, which can have a range of negative impacts on health. In particular, the consumption of the caffeine-rich beverage has been linked to higher instances of heart disease and cancer.

But it now seems that coffee might not be as dangerous for our health as we once thought. Indeed, some studies in recent years have explored the positive impact that the drink might have for us. And some scientists believe that the benefits of drinking coffee might even outweigh the negatives, which once gave the beverage its unhealthy reputation.

