These Are The Surprising Reasons Why Women Wound Up Shaving Their Whole Bodies

Human beings naturally grow hair all over their bodies, and some of us are hairier than others – mostly males, it has to be said. But while modern western convention prefers men to present a clean-shaven face to the world, women are encouraged to shave all their body hair clean away. We wonder why this naked ambition came about, and ask when did the bid to bare all begin.

For most women these days, hair removal is a key part of any beauty regimen. As a result, there are masses of companies producing an enormous array of cosmetic products for this very purpose. Banishing unwanted body hair has become a multi-million-dollar business. But, the methods employed to become a smooth operator are the subject of much debate and no little experimentation.

Of course, one tried-and-tested way is shaving, but this only removes the hair to skin level without removing its root or follicle. This partial paring down is known as depilation, and it can also be achieved by the use of friction or dissolving creams and powders.

