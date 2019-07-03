This Teen With A Brain Tumor Was Awake During Surgery, And She Sang Through The Entire Procedure

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not uncommon for authors to get stuck with what’s known as writer’s block. And thanks to that affliction, wordsmiths may not only lose their train of thought, but they may also get frustrated and end up in a creative downslide. If you’re a singer who suddenly finds that they can’t hit the notes they once did, however, something more troubling may be at play.

And Kira Iaconetti found herself in such a situation while still young. The teenager had harbored a real interest in music during her formative years and had taken to the stage for the first time at just six. The aspiring performer began to learn more about her chosen art form, too, and picked up some valuable skills along the way. Everything changed for her, however, in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that year, you see, Iaconetti started to experience some strange episodes where she would seemingly forget how to sing. As a consequence, then, the teenager visited Seattle Children’s Hospital in a bid to discover what was afflicting her – and she received an answer after an MRI scan.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT