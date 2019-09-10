If you’re familiar with the name Holly Butcher, it’s probably because in 2018 one of her Facebook posts went viral. It held a message important to anyone who wants to get more out of their lives. In fact, Butcher’s words touched so many people that they spread halfway around the world.
A 27-Year-Old Woman Dying Of Cancer Offered Some Final Advice That Left The Internet In Tears
What the young woman wrote resonated with so many people and no doubt even changed lives for the better. This truth is all the more touching when you know Butcher’s circumstances, though. You see, it was Butcher’s own seemingly-hopeless situation that led her to see the world in a completely new light.