For many of us, we will experience a number of significant moments in our lives. Whether it’s earning our first job to finally tying the knot with our partner, these events will stay in our memories forever. Samantha and Alec Webster could certainly attest to that, as they got married in September 2018.
This Man Has Opened Up About Marrying His Soulmate Just Days Before She Died From A Rare Cancer
Residents of Telford, England, businessman Alec and teacher Samantha started their relationship back in 2014. And as time went on, they both harbored dreams of having their own family. In fact, the couple were already looking ahead to the possibility of welcoming a child into the world.