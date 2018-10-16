These Are The Warning Signs Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency That Practically Everyone Ignores

ADVERTISEMENT

With all the pressures of modern life, keeping tabs on your diet can prove tricky. Indeed, it’s easy to lose track of whether you’re getting enough of the right vitamins to stay healthy. But in some cases, your body will send you plenty of warning signs that you’re suffering from a deficiency – and that’s exactly what happens when you don’t get enough vitamin B12. If you’ve noticed any of these symptoms, then, you may want to up your intake.

It’s no secret that a balanced diet is key to a healthy lifestyle. After all, eating the right food can affect your energy levels, weight and overall sense of wellbeing. According to the U.K.’s Food Standards Agency, a balanced diet means eating “a variety of foods, basing meals on starchy foods and eating at least five portions of fruit and veg a day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with that in mind, though, getting the right quantities of all the important vitamins and minerals into your diet isn’t as easy as it sounds. For instance, you’ll find vitamin C in loads of fruit and veg, including orange juice, strawberries, potatoes and peppers. But vitamin D is harder to find, and can be “difficult to get enough of from foods alone,” dietitian Leah Kleinschrodt told food magazine Cooking Light in August 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT