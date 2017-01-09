Yep, it’s that time of year again when we all decide to get fit and burn those post-Christmas calories. But here are 20 heavily promoted get-fit tips that are actually more myth than magic.
Making healthy lifestyle changes is the first step towards living a longer and happier life (with a rockin’ bod to go along with it, obviously). Living healthy isn’t, however, about crash dieting, but changing your habits for the long term. So when you’re getting into a new, wholesome groove, be careful which healthy habits you choose. The following seem super healthy from the outset, but in reality they’re anything but.
20. Juice cleanse detoxes
You don’t need to live on liquids to rid your body of toxins. Your kidney and liver – if working properly – already take care of that. Fresh juices pass through your body really quickly, leaving you hungry, while the high sugar content gives you major energy spikes and dips.
19. Cutting out carbs
Reducing your carb intake can help you shed pounds, but it’s not healthy in the long term. Carbs are packed with fiber (which our bowels need to stay healthy) and are an important source of nutrients such as zinc and B-vitamins. Swap to wholegrain and brown carbs instead.
