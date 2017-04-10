20 Things You Can Do Today That’ll Make You So Much Happier When You Hit Middle Age

ADVERTISEMENT

Although you may think so at the time, youth doesn’t last forever. And before you know it, you’ll be immersed in the world of mortgages, pensions, life insurance and approaching middle age. But there are several steps you can take to help ease that transition…

20. Look after your teeth

Often skip that pre-bedtime brush after a night of partying? Well, it could be more than your teeth you’re harming. Failure to look after your chompers in your 20s and 30s could lead to gum disease and other general health calamities in your 40s and beyond. So make brushing and flossing a must-do nightly ritual.

19. Stay on top of your healthcare

We may think we’re invincible in our 20s, but not all illnesses and health issues are age-associated. Make sure you keep up with all your vaccines and regular check-ups. Furthermore, keep in mind that even trivial health problems could be the start, or a symptom, of something altogether more serious, so make sure you see a doctor to catch things early.

