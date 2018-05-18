Here Are The Things That Gynecologists Can’t Stand About Their Patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical rooms are usually places where nothing is off limits. A female can discuss all of their most embarrassing problems without fear of judgment or reprisal. Within those four walls, you can tell your doctor secret information that you would never dream of divulging to your pals, parents or even your own partner. Well, if you think your medical problems are TMI, then FYI – here are the things your gynecologist thinks are too much.

It may be your first time visiting your gyno, or you may be heading to their office with an on-going issue. Worry not, your doctor will understand if you are a little nervous or embarrassed. But you should not be so afraid that you put off making or missing an appointment. You could well be delaying treatment for something that would benefit from immediate attention.

Serena Chen M.D. is director of reproductive medicine in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey. She spoke to female teen magazine Seventeen about a young woman’s first time in November 2017. Chen explained, “When you make the appointment, just say, ‘I’m really nervous because this is my first visit.’ You want somebody who’s going to understand that this is your first experience and it’s a little nerve-wracking.”

