This 17-Year-Old Was Paralyzed In A Car Crash. But Just One Month Later A Miracle Took Place

ADVERTISEMENT

When teenager Lacy Johnson hopped into the car belonging to her closest friend’s mom in June 2019, she couldn’t possibly have known how significant that journey would become. Because, as it turned out, her friend’s mom was actually epileptic. And when she started suffering from a seizure behind the wheel, disaster struck.

As Johnson’s driver slipped into an epileptic fit, the teenager realized that she had to act fast. After all, the car was now barreling forward with no one in control. But from her position as a passenger, she was unable to reach forward to take command of the wayward automobile.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the heat of the moment, Johnson managed to unfasten her safety belt. She presumably intended to get into an appropriate position in the driver’s seat to take over from her friend’s incapacitated mother. But before she could grab the wheel and apply the brakes, the car came to crashing stop – and her life changed forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT