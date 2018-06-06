After This Man Was Forced Into A Mental Hospital, His Wife Of 50 Years Chose To Break Him Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominic Sivyer watched as his grandparents’ 50-year marriage unraveled due to his grandfather’s dementia diagnosis and required hospital stay. But what happened next was even more stunning – his grandmother brought her husband home after a realization of her own.

Sivyer chronicled his grandparents’ healthcare saga because the pair had always been a big part of his life. “My relationship with [them] has always been unusually close,” he said in his BBC documentary, Granddad, Dementia & Me.

“When my parents separated, my granddad stepped in,” Sivyer went on, adding, “He filled the gap that my dad left behind and we became inseparable.” It wouldn’t be until 2014 that their bond would be tested by an incurable disease.

