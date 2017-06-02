This New Mom Died Days After Noticing A Mark On Her Body. Now Her Family Have Sent Out A Warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Cassandra Campbell noticed the tiny mark on her body, she thought nothing of it. After all, it was the kind of spot that might have been caused by something as innocent as a bug bite. But there was no way she could’ve predicted what lay ahead.

In the summer of 2014 Campbell was a new mother living her life to the full in West Michigan. As well as having recently given birth, she was also working on her new business, a tattoo parlor. It was an exciting time for her.

One day in July, it is thought that Campbell suffered an insect bite. As a result, it seems, she soon developed a rash. “She was nursing at the time, so we got antibiotics, and they put her on two different ones,” her mom, Cindy Shoemaker, told news channel WXMI-TV in August 2014.

