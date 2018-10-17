This Woman Was Going To Commit Suicide, But Then She Figured Out Why She Smelled Like Rotten Fish

ADVERTISEMENT

On paper, Camille was a force to be reckoned with. She was blessed with good looks and an imposing stature. She also had an impressive list of qualifications, including a master’s in education. On the surface then, the former model seemed to have it all. However, something fishy was going on in her life, something so bad it affected her in both a personal and professional sense. In fact, things were so dire that she was ready to call it a day, once and for all.

Back in 2006 a story surfaced about a former model and teacher known only as Camille. Bizarrely, the woman had a rare condition which made her smell of rotten fish. Wherever she went the odor would follow, and to her immense distress, Camille had no way of controlling it. In her own words, she told Primetime that it was a “very heavy, intense, dark, deep smell.” In fact, the pong was so strong that it directly impacted her happiness and her professional and personal relationships.

The stench was unforgiving. Speaking to Primetime, Camille lamented how the smell would accompany her everywhere and fill any space she was in. “I didn’t know why I was emitting such a strong odor,” she said. “I mean, it can fill an entire room. Recently, it filled an auditorium.” Fans and fresh air did not seem to help.

