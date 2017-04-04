20 Black Female Stars Who Are Still Killing It In Their 50s

ADVERTISEMENT

Good news for black ladies everywhere! There’s scientific evidence to show that the increased melanin in darker skin creates protection from ultraviolet rays. And if there’s less ultraviolet rays penetrating the skin, there’s less rough spots and wrinkles to bug you as you get older. That’s why these 20 black stars of stage and screen still look so incredibly young in middle age: they’re rocking the melanin. And how!

20. Viola Davis

How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis not only looks absolutely fabulous for 51, she won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at that very same age. She’s living proof that life begins, rather than ends, at 50. Indeed, when it comes to looking flawless, we don’t know how she, ahem, gets away with it!

19. Rachel True

When Rachel True of The Craft starting posting selfies on Instagram, everyone was shocked at how little she’d changed since the ’90s. True, who is 50 years old now, credits a healthy lifestyle for her good looks. We’d pay good money to know her regime secrets!

