After Twins Were Diagnosed With A Fatal Disease, Doctors Told Their Mom That Only One Could Survive

When twin brothers Nick and Devin Coats were diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, there was apparently only one way they could survive. Both twins needed a liver transplant. But the wait for suitable donors was agonizing, and the boys’ health was deteriorating. Then, the doctor provided their mom with some devastating news.

Nick and Devin’s diagnosis came in March 2017 – and from the outset the prognosis didn’t look good. For starters, there appeared to be only one real option for treatment, and that was for each boy undergo a liver transplant. And with waiting lists excruciatingly long, time was not a friend to the teenagers.

The twins’ wait for suitable liver donors created a rocky road for their recovery. But the goal for both of them was to reach their graduation, due to take place just over a year from their diagnosis. However, the time that lay ahead ultimately proved harder for one twin than the other.

