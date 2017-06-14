2 Weeks After This Mom Gave Birth To Twins, She Heard Heavy Breathing Coming From The Babies’ Room

ADVERTISEMENT

After bringing her newborn twins home from hospital, mom Casey Hurst laid them down in their room to sleep. Suddenly she heard a worrying noise. It was the sound of loud, heavy breathing. Entering the room to investigate, Casey realized her babies’ breathing had become labored. Worried, she took them to the doctors. Her healthy baby boys were not as well as medical staff had previously believed.

Bryce and Baen Hurst arrived via cesarean section on March 3, 2011. Mom Casey knew to expect twins when the sonographer detected two separate heartbeats at the nine-week scan. Beyond that, the mom-to-be did not have rigorous fetal testing.

“I didn’t want to know if there were problems before they came out,” Casey told The Chronicle in December 2011. “There were no problems [with the pregnancy] and all signs pointed to healthy babies.” In fact, the twins didn’t even spend time in the neonatal ICU at the EMH Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio.

