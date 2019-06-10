If Your Veins Are Showing Through Your Skin, Here’s Why You May Want To See A Doctor

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at the back of your hand, and you can probably trace a string of blue lines that lie just beneath your skin. As you likely know, these are your veins – and they serve a vital function in your cardiovascular system. Without them, deoxygenated blood would never make it back to the heart.

Sometimes, though, these little blue lines morph and take on completely different shapes and colors. Perhaps you have a dark red web of thin lines, or you might have noticed some of your veins twisting and turning. Either way, you can see them even more clearly through your skin now.

Of course, some of these conditions cause nothing more than a cosmetic concern. But, sometimes, when you can see veins through the skin, it can signify that trouble’s brewing beneath the surface. And if those visible veins come with some other symptoms, then it’s definitely time to call a doctor.

