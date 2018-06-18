10 Warning Signs Your Body Sends When You’re Consuming Too Much Sugar

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows that too much sugar is bad for you. But without sitting down and tracking exactly how much sugar you’re eating, it can be difficult to know whether you need to cut down. Fortunately, there are some clear warning signs your body will send to try to alert you, from muscle pains to mood swings.

10. Skin problems

If you find yourself constantly fighting acne and other skin irritations, you may want to try cutting down on your sugar intake – or at least simple carbohydrates, which your body breaks down into glucose at a faster rate than it does complex carbohydrates. And the quicker that happens, the more your level of insulin will rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once your insulin levels spike, your body triggers enzymes that can affect your skin’s cells, causing the likes of wrinkles, sagging skin and acne. It’s best to avoid foods such as candy, ice cream, white bread, pizza and soda then. Instead, focus on including complex carbs such as nuts, vegetables, whole grains and brown rice in your diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT