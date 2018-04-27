10 Ways Your Body Will Change If You Begin Eating A Couple Of Eggs Every Day

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, people have been expounding the downsides of eating eggs, thanks to their high cholesterol content. But studies have long since proved the doubters wrong. Yes, it turns out that eggs aren’t just good for you – they’re great for you. So, if you choose to start eating two eggs a day, there are a whole host of benefits for your body, from stronger bones to a reduced risk of certain types of cancer.

10. You’ll enhance your brain development

If you’ve never heard of choline, you may want to look it up. After all, it’s one of the primary ingredients in our cells, and is considered essential for a healthy brain. Indeed, a choline deficit can have some pretty worrying consequences, from a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease, all the way through to organ failure.

If you want to get more choline into your system, then eggs are your best bet. In fact, they offer one of the most concentrated sources of choline you’ll find. So, if you start eating two eggs a day, you’ll be on the path towards healthier brain development, as well as boosting your memory.

