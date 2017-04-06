When Her Face Began Twitching, Nurses Called Her A Fake. But Her Brother Knew It Was Deadly Serious

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Porter knew something was wrong. Her body was tingling down one side and her face was twitching uncontrollably. But still, the nurse was telling her to stop faking her symptoms. Then, just as Porter tried to argue back, she found herself unable to speak.

Porter is currently based in Portland, Maine. There, she works as a quality data coordinator at a neurosurgery clinic. And, to her, the job is a dream come true – not least because of her turbulent past.

What’s more, there’s no denying that Porter has worked hard to get to where she is today. In 2011 she was a college student like any other. As a result, she was working hard in preparation for her upcoming finals at the University of Maine.

