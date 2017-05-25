When A Fast Food Manager Found Out This Boy Could Only Eat Seven Foods, He Had To Take Action

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to a rare condition, Christopher Cataldo could only eat seven foods. So when one fast food manager found out an item on his menu was one of them, he was amazed. And then, he decided to do the sweetest thing.

Kellie Cataldo and her family reside in Spring, Texas, where she runs her own photography business. However, this mom dedicates most her time to caring for her two young children.

Cataldo is the loving mother to a girl named Anna Claire and a boy called Christopher. Little Christopher is six years old. And in 2013 doctors discovered that he had a rare condition called Eosinophilic Esophagitis Disease. Those with the syndrome suffer from inflammation in the esophagus – the pipe that transports food from the mouth to the stomach.

