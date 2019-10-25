When This Mom Of Three Took A DNA Test, The Unsettling Results Made Her Stomach Drop

When Lydia Fairchild was asked to prove her children’s parentage in order to receive public assistance, she presumably thought little of it. So she and her kids dutifully completed their DNA tests and sent them off for analysis. But little did Fairchild know that the results would be so unnerving that she would risk losing her little ones.
In 2006 Fairchild was 26, an unemployed mother of two and pregnant with her third child. At that time, she’d applied to her home state of Washington for public assistance. However, in order to receive government help, Fairchild’s children would be subjected to DNA testing to prove that they’d been fathered by Fairchild’s ex-partner Jamie Townsend.