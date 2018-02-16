This Woman Had America’s First Face Transplant. Then Nine Years On She Shared Her Inspiring Story

ADVERTISEMENT

What comes to mind when you think of someone’s face? Their identity and how they look, perhaps? Well, one brave woman had to learn to live with her face being permanently unrecognizable after battling to overcome injuries almost too horrific to imagine.

Connie Culp suffered this dreadful fate after being shot at point blank range back in 2004. The bullet was fired by her husband and hit her in the face, causing life-changing injuries. In fact, Culp, from Steubenville, Ohio, was left so badly disfigured that radical surgery was the only option. Consequently, she went on to receive a full face transplant, the first of its kind in the U.S.

Tragically, Culp later said that she had an inkling something bad might happen to her one day. By all accounts her husband Thomas had a hair-trigger temper and was a resentful sort. At the time of the shooting, the pair owned and managed a bar, the O.K. Corral in Hopedale, OH. “[Thomas] was jealous and money was tight with the bar,” Culp recalled. “We owned it ­together and it put a strain on us.”

