A Woman Masked Signs Of Autism For 23 Years – But Her Eventual Diagnosis Was Life-changing

One day Tracey Stewart and her daughter Jessica sat down with a psychologist, answering question after question. Soon after, the doctor had a diagnosis for Jessica – autism. At 23 years old, though, Jessica was first angered by the insinuation. But eventually, the surprising news changed her life for the better.

An organization known as the Centers for Disease Control approximates that one in 59 children in America are affected by autism. Because the disorder is a spectrum, everyone with autism experiences something different. However, one might broadly recognize it by a person having difficulties with communication and through acting repetitively.

Treatments and therapies for those with autism vary, with some people needing strong support and others requiring little intervention. Interestingly, more men tend to be diagnosed with autism than women. Some estimates suggest that twice as many men have autism than women, while others suggest that a staggering 16 times more males receive the diagnosis.

