This Woman Has A Birthmark In An Unusual Place – And She Got Shamed At Her Wedding For Showing It

Being noticed for our beauty can be a wonderful thing. Whether it’s stunning blond hair or even a chiseled chin, receiving a smile from a stranger can lift our spirits. But what about when those looks we receive are anything but pleasant? And worse still, what if we suspect someone is making fun of our appearance? Ferrin Roy can certainly relate to that, as she bears a four inch wide birthmark.

Currently a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Roy actually spent her childhood in the southern city of Rayne. And she now plies her trade as a counselor for those struggling with their mental health. But prior to that, the churchgoer learned to live with her distinctive feature as she grew up at home.

Refreshingly, Roy went about her business at school with few problems, and even her classmates accepted her appearance without ridicule. And thankfully for the Baton Rouge mom, she wasn’t exposed to any cruel teasing over the course of her education. However, outside of the classroom, the youngster wasn’t so fortunate.

