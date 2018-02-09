A Woman Crippled With Pain Went To ER More Than 200 Times – Before Doctors Finally Diagnosed Her

ADVERTISEMENT

For most patients, a single trip to the emergency room provides them with relief from their symptoms, as well as answers to their medical questions. However, for 20-year-old Sinead Smythe from Brighton, England, the journey was much longer.

Doubled over in excruciating pain that left her barely able to move, Smythe found herself in the ER on over 200 occasions. And the majority of those visits left doctors baffled, unable to provide her with a diagnosis. But at the beginning of 2016, she finally had an unexpected answer.

Smythe’s battle for better health began at just 11 years of age. That was when she began her monthly cycle of anguish, according to her blog, SineadEndometriosis.com. “I was such a young girl going through unbearable pain,” she wrote. “I couldn’t even put into words the pain I’d feel.”

