This 27-Year-Old Lost 8 Fingers And Toes, And What She Went Through Should Be A Warning To Us All

When one young woman started suffering from a sore throat she thought nothing of it. To her, it was a minor ailment, and one not worthy of medical care. But when she came round one week later, she was horrified to see she’d lost eight fingers and toes.
Shelby Smith is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. In late 2016 she was just an average 27-year-old who liked to stay fit and active. In fact, she was at the peak of her health and she hadn’t been ill for as long as she could remember.
So when Smith caught a mild throat infection in December that year, it did come as a surprise. Unfortunately, however, financial issues meant she didn’t have any health insurance. And so she had little choice but to wait for her illness to pass.
